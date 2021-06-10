Julio Jones: Decision to part ways with Falcons was mutual

“Yeah, that’s me and the Falcons. We have an agreement at the end of the day,” Jones said in response to a question from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We discussed everything. We just made the decision. It was just cut and dry. There was nothing toward football, it’s business. So, you just had to accept whatever happens, happens. Like I said, it was a mutual agreement on it. We just split up.”

Jones, who was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft, starred for the Falcons for 10 seasons. The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro said the firing of former coach Dan Quinn after five games last season was not a factor in the trade.