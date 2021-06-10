Julio Jones: Decision to part ways with Falcons was mutual

Former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones shed some light on how the franchise’s all-time leading receiver in catches and touchdowns was traded when he addressed the media for the first time Thursday.
Jones, who was called a ‘Falcon for Life’ by owner Arthur Blank during a couple of negotiations, was traded to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Jones was asked how the relationship with the team soured to the point where he was traded.
“Yeah, that’s me and the Falcons. We have an agreement at the end of the day,” Jones said in response to a question from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We discussed everything. We just made the decision. It was just cut and dry. There was nothing toward football, it’s business. So, you just had to accept whatever happens, happens. Like I said, it was a mutual agreement on it. We just split up.”
Jones, who was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft, starred for the Falcons for 10 seasons. The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro said the firing of former coach Dan Quinn after five games last season was not a factor in the trade.
“No, no,” Jones said to the AJC’s follow-up question. “It wasn’t (anything) to do with Dan Quinn or the firing of Dan Quinn or anything like that. It was just that, like I said, we came to an agreement. We made the decision, and we are here now. I’m here in Nashville. I’m excited to be here. Expect big things from us just by our effort and the way we are going to play the game.”
