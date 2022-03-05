Jermaine Johnson rises from community college to potential top-10 NFL pick

“I knew what I had to prove,” he said. “I think I’m the best defender in this draft. Making that statement (at the Senior Bowl) was important to me.”

Johnson’s three-school story is a rare one. He rose from community-college unknown to potential first rounder.

“I was at Independence Community College for 18 months, then boom, I pop on the scene at Georgia,” Johnson said. “That was like the biggest flip you could make. That was pretty crazy. Then things kind of didn’t go as I hoped at Georgia in terms of snap count, rhythm, stuff like that. Then I ended up going to Florida State, so that’s a second transfer.

“It’s a bad stigma to go from the SEC to another conference. I knew what the stigma was. I knew what the perception was. I control what I can control. Everything I can, I put in God’s hands. And I made a deal with (FSU) coach (Mike) Norvell that I’d invest everything I could in that university and the city of Tallahassee.”

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah lauds Johnson’s length and expanding pass-rush repertoire. Jeremiah put him at No. 9 overall to the Broncos in his most recent mock draft. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper also linked Johnson to the Broncos, though they traded down to No. 13 to select Johnson in his mock draft. The Draft Network’s big board has Johnson eighth overall.

The unconventional path makes Johnson only more fascinating. He revisited his journey with reporters in Indianapolis, explaining how his adversity-ridden path makes him NFL-ready. He spoke highly of Georgia, praising coach Kirby Smart’s culture, practices and the team accountability.

Johnson remains close friends with several Georgia players. They’ve stayed regularly connected, with some even visiting him in Tallahassee. He was ecstatic to see his old school win a national championship and FaceTimed with former teammates after the game.

“They did their best to make me feel as welcomed and part of it as they could,” Johnson said. “That means the world to me.”

Johnson’s old teammates were happy for his success. Bulldogs linebackers Quay Walker and Channing Tindall said they were thrilled that his decision paid off.

“We both train in Frisco, Texas, at Exos,” a grinning Tindall said when the AJC asked him about Johnson. “Just seeing him there, how far he came. He led the ACC in sacks. All the work he puts in. He held them to a standard at FSU, and it was just an amazing feeling (to see) that, too.”

Johnson is a highly respected teammate. He’s already shown he can fit in multiple locker rooms and schemes, which is part of what he offers NFL teams. He prides himself on confidence and a no-nonsense attitude. His backstory helped develop his ferocious on-field demeanor.

Physically, Johnson is 6-foot-4, 254 pounds with 34-inch arms. The Minnesota native uses a blend of speed and power that wasn’t fully displayed until this past season. Offensive coordinators prioritized neutralizing him, leading FSU to move Johnson around more.

Johnson also plays with an edge. He named Myles Garrett and Khalil Mack as pass rushers he admires because they put fear into the opponent. He plans to be an individual opposing teams circle first when formulating game plans.

“That’s what I want to be at the next level,” Johnson said. “I want to be feared.”

Johnson interviewed with a handful of franchises in Indianapolis, including the pass-rush needy Falcons. His main goal: Show teams that he wasn’t a one-year wonder. He embraced sharing his story and answering questions face-to-face.

“The only question mark on me is I’ve had this one year of really good production,” he said. “But I think if I had the same snaps before, I would’ve done the same thing. … The one year of production, that (made people say) ‘OK, where did this guy come from?’ I’ve been there all along, and I finally got the opportunity to show that.

“I just needed to be in the right place and play to actually be the Jermaine Johnson I know I am for a team.”