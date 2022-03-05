Jermaine Johnson rises from community college to potential top-10 NFL pick

INDIANAPOLIS – Jermaine Johnson left Georgia for a greater opportunity. Then the pass rusher made the most of it, so much so that he might be a top-10 pick in the NFL draft in April.
Johnson began his college career at Independence Community College, where he was featured on Netflix’s “Last Chance U.” He improved drastically and became a dominant player, leading to Georgia in 2019.
But Johnson started only four of 21 games in his two seasons in Athens. He was lost in a talented shuffle, though he was productive in his limited chances. Johnson recorded five sacks in seven games as a part-time player in 2020.
Feeling destined for more, Johnson departed Georgia for Florida State in December 2020. He found a home in Tallahassee, becoming the ACC Defensive Player of The Year in his only season as a Seminole. Johnson led the conference with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. He was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week four times during the season.
Johnson arrived at the NFL scouting combine as one of the hottest names in the class. He already had lit up the Senior Bowl, further validating his breakout campaign.
“I knew what I had to prove,” he said. “I think I’m the best defender in this draft. Making that statement (at the Senior Bowl) was important to me.”
Johnson’s three-school story is a rare one. He rose from community-college unknown to potential first rounder.
“I was at Independence Community College for 18 months, then boom, I pop on the scene at Georgia,” Johnson said. “That was like the biggest flip you could make. That was pretty crazy. Then things kind of didn’t go as I hoped at Georgia in terms of snap count, rhythm, stuff like that. Then I ended up going to Florida State, so that’s a second transfer.
“It’s a bad stigma to go from the SEC to another conference. I knew what the stigma was. I knew what the perception was. I control what I can control. Everything I can, I put in God’s hands. And I made a deal with (FSU) coach (Mike) Norvell that I’d invest everything I could in that university and the city of Tallahassee.”
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah lauds Johnson’s length and expanding pass-rush repertoire. Jeremiah put him at No. 9 overall to the Broncos in his most recent mock draft. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper also linked Johnson to the Broncos, though they traded down to No. 13 to select Johnson in his mock draft. The Draft Network’s big board has Johnson eighth overall.
The unconventional path makes Johnson only more fascinating. He revisited his journey with reporters in Indianapolis, explaining how his adversity-ridden path makes him NFL-ready. He spoke highly of Georgia, praising coach Kirby Smart’s culture, practices and the team accountability.
Johnson remains close friends with several Georgia players. They’ve stayed regularly connected, with some even visiting him in Tallahassee. He was ecstatic to see his old school win a national championship and FaceTimed with former teammates after the game.
“They did their best to make me feel as welcomed and part of it as they could,” Johnson said. “That means the world to me.”
Johnson’s old teammates were happy for his success. Bulldogs linebackers Quay Walker and Channing Tindall said they were thrilled that his decision paid off.
“We both train in Frisco, Texas, at Exos,” a grinning Tindall said when the AJC asked him about Johnson. “Just seeing him there, how far he came. He led the ACC in sacks. All the work he puts in. He held them to a standard at FSU, and it was just an amazing feeling (to see) that, too.”
Johnson is a highly respected teammate. He’s already shown he can fit in multiple locker rooms and schemes, which is part of what he offers NFL teams. He prides himself on confidence and a no-nonsense attitude. His backstory helped develop his ferocious on-field demeanor.
Physically, Johnson is 6-foot-4, 254 pounds with 34-inch arms. The Minnesota native uses a blend of speed and power that wasn’t fully displayed until this past season. Offensive coordinators prioritized neutralizing him, leading FSU to move Johnson around more.
Johnson also plays with an edge. He named Myles Garrett and Khalil Mack as pass rushers he admires because they put fear into the opponent. He plans to be an individual opposing teams circle first when formulating game plans.
“That’s what I want to be at the next level,” Johnson said. “I want to be feared.”
Johnson interviewed with a handful of franchises in Indianapolis, including the pass-rush needy Falcons. His main goal: Show teams that he wasn’t a one-year wonder. He embraced sharing his story and answering questions face-to-face.
“The only question mark on me is I’ve had this one year of really good production,” he said. “But I think if I had the same snaps before, I would’ve done the same thing. … The one year of production, that (made people say) ‘OK, where did this guy come from?’ I’ve been there all along, and I finally got the opportunity to show that.
“I just needed to be in the right place and play to actually be the Jermaine Johnson I know I am for a team.”
The AJC at the NFL scouting combine
» Ex-Georgia Bulldog Zamir White ready to flash his hands and speed in NFL
» Ex-Georgia wide receiver George Pickens ‘a volcano ready to erupt’ entering NFL
» Ex-Georgia Bulldog James Cook discussed his arrest with NFL teams
» Ex-Georgia guard Justin Shaffer: ‘It’d mean a lot’ to play for Falcons
» Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jamaree Salyer happy to be back in Indianapolis
» NFL draft deep with offensive linemen, running backs
» Cade Mays has no regrets after transferring from Georgia
» Ex-Falcon Ricardo Allen joins Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff
» Quarterback Malik Willis just wants to score points in the NFL
» Cedar Grove grad Jelani Woods finds home after move to tight end
» Connor Heyward watching videos of his dad, Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward
» Drake London’s size, versatility make him ‘exceptional’ prospect
» Terry Fontenot addresses Falcons’ decision to release Fowler, Gono
» With Ryan Pace, Falcons have three ex-general managers in personnel department
» Falcons’ Terry Fontenot on the Georgia Bulldogs at the NFL combine
» Receiver-needy Falcons meet with top names at NFL scouting combine
» Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We’ve got a lot of needs’
» Falcons’ Terry Fontenot: ‘Working to build a championship roster one player at a time’
» Poll: Which UGA player will be first selected in NFL draft
» A look at the 38 local players invited to the NFL scouting combine
» Georgia could have four first-rounders as NFL scouting combine set to open
About the Author