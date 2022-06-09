BreakingNews
Police working 2 shootings in NW Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Jeremy McNichols on his role with the Falcons

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Running back Jeremy McNichols, who played for Falcons coach Arthur Smith in Tennessee, looks ahead to his possible role with this year's team.

Credit: AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top