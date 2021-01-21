Jeff Ulbrich leaving Falcons for Jets

Ulbrich will be calling defensive plays in New York, according to new Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Ulbrich served for six seasons as Atlanta’s linebackers coach. When the Falcons turned their season around in 2019, specifically on defense, it came with Ulbrich calling plays on first and second downs, with Morris calling plays on third downs and in two-minute situations. The Falcons gave Ulbrich the assistant head coach title last offseason.