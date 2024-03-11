Jeff Okudah agrees to one-year deal with Texans

Okudah played in 13 games and made nine starts last season. He played sparingly over the last five games as the team moved to Phillips. He had 44 tackles, three tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Phillips, who was drafted in the fourth-round out of Utah, came on strong down the stretch. He started the final five games. Quarterbacks had an 88.3 passer rating when throwing at Phillips.

The Falcons entered the legal tampering period $41.1 million under the salary cap heading, according to Spotrac.com. And earlier

The Falcons agreed to a four-year, $180 million deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons don’t have any pressing free-agent matters internally. The Cousins deal will likely keep them from going after any other major players in free agency.

The Falcons have moved on from tight end Jonnu Smith, who was released during the NFL Scouting Combine last week. Smith, who was coming off career highs in catches (50) and receiving yards (582), signed a two-year, $10-mllion deal with the Dolphins.

In addition to Okudah, defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Bud Dupree were the most productive players last season who are headed for free agency. Campbell and Dupree had 6.5 sacks each, accounting for 31% of the Falcons sacks (13 of 42).

Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson had a down year. He’s projected market value is one year, $2.5 million.

Other prospective free agents include: wide receiver Mack Hollins, fullback Keith Smith, wide receiver Van Jefferson, defensive tackle Kentavious Street, wide receiver Scotty Miller, cornerback Tre Flowers, tight end MyCole Pruitt, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, guard/center Matt Hennessy, defensive end Joe Gaziano and quarterback Logan Woodside.

