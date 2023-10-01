Jaguars throttle Falcons, 23-7

LONDON – Pip pip tally ho.

The Falcons played one of their three scheduled games against a 2022 playoff team and they didn’t stack up in the International Series against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars, the defending AFC South champs, stifled the Falcons’ offense, and put together a slew of long drives on their way to a 23-7 victory before 85,716 fans on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars improved to 2-2 on the season and the Falcons dropped to 2-2.

The Falcons wasted a dazzling performance by running back Bijan Robinson, while quarterback Desmond Ridder had a tough day passing the football. The Jaguars made two interceptions.

Falcons, who are hoping to end a streak of five seasons without making the playoffs, didn’t up against a team that went to the playoffs last season.

This was the first of three games this season against a playoff teams. They have two games left against the Bucs, who also went to the playoffs last season.

Robinson had 14 carries for 105 yards and caught five passes for 32 yards. Jeff Okudah made his first start at cornerback for the Falcons.

Ridder completed 19 of 31 passes for 191 yards. He tossed a touchdown pass and two interceptions. He finished with an anemic 62.7 passing rating.

Also, running back Cordarrelle Patterson made his 2023 season debut after overcoming a thigh injury. He was in to return kicks and did play from scrimmage.

With the offense continuing to sputter about, the Jaguars built a 17-0 halftime lead and cruised to victory.

Ridder had a dismal first half. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 73 yards and tossed two interceptions. He was sacked three times and intercepted twice. One of the interceptions was returned for a touchdown. He has a passer rating of 37.8.

The deficit could have been more if the Jaguars had attempted a field goal after the second interception, but the defense sacked Lawrence on fourth-and-1 to get a stop.

After an exchange of punts to open the game, the Jaguars got moving. The went for it on a fourth down-and-1 from the Falcons’ 38. Lawrence completed and 10-yard pass over the middle to Christian Kirk. On first down the Jags loss 2 yards.

On second-and-12, the Falcons got burned by the blitz. Lawrence side stepped a blitzing Richie Grant and tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to former Falcons Calvin Ridley.

The Falcons second possession end with a punt after a sack on third down.

The Jaguars added a 56-yard field goal by Brandon McManus to make it 10.

The Falcons third offensive possession ended with a sack. The defense got the ball back and the offense finally got moving.

Ridder drove the Falcons from their 13-yard line to the Jaguars’ 45.

Then things went haywire for Ridder on his next two passes. His pass intended for Drake London, who was not open at all, was intercepted by Jacksonville’s Darious Williams and he returned it 61 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-0.

After the kickoff, Ridder’s next pass was intercepted by safety Andre Cisco, who jumped Kyle Pitts’ route over the middle. He returned it 18 yards before Falcons fullback Keith Smith forced a fumble. However, former Falcons, linebacker Foye Oluokun recovered.

Thanks to Jarrett and Onyemata’s stop, the Falcons made to halftime and could try to regroup.

The Falcons received the ball to start the third quarter.

Ridder shook off those two interceptions and took the Falcons on an eight-play, 75 yards drive that was capped with a 15-yard touchdown pass to London.

The defense forced a punt and the Falcons got the ball again, but that drive stalled and ended with a punt.

The Jaguars went on a 13-play, 65-yard drive that took 7:21 off the clock and carried into the fourth quarter. McManus made a 43-yard field to make it 20-7 with 10:36 to play.

The Falcons went on a drive, but on fourth down-and-3 from the Jacksonville 6-yard, Ridders pass to London was caught, but he was out of bounds with cornerback Tre Herndon in coverage.

The Jaguars drove down and added a 38-yard field goal by McManus with 1:56 to play.

The Falcons last-ditch drive ended with a sack-strip by Jacksonville defensive end Josh Allen. It was recovered by Angelo Blackson and the Jaguars ran out the clock.

After flying back over the pond, the Falcons will host the Texans at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Bow Tie Chronicles