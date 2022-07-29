BreakingNews
UPDATE: Children, driver injured in I-20 wreck involving school bus in Douglas
ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver working his way back from knee surgery

Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (26) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the second half Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 34-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (26) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the second half Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 34-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who missed most of last season after having right knee surgery, is working his back into the defensive backfield.

“It’s good to be back out there playing football,” Oliver said Friday. “That’s the biggest thing, just getting comfortable doing that.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Oliver sustained the injury in the 34-30 loss to the Washington Commanders on Oct. 3 and missed the final 13 games of the season. He was blitzing on a play and was blocked by Washington running back J.D. McKissic.

The Falcons eased Oliver into the offseason workouts, and he opened training camp with a knee brace. The team is closely monitoring his return.

“The goal is to pick up where I left off or be even better than I was,” said Oliver, who was the team’s top nickel back. “That’s kind of what I’m striving for. Obviously, I missed those games, being able to come back this year in the same spot would be great.”

So far, the knee is holding up well, he said.

“I’m feeling really good,” Oliver said. “It’s going really well. I’m happy to be back out there playing football.”

Oliver plans to play in the exhibition games. The Falcons open the exhibition season at Detroit on Aug. 12.

“Just kind of keep going,” Oliver said. “Doing as much as I can in training camp, so I can get out there and play some games in the (exhibition) season and then get ready for Week 1.”

Oliver, who played at Colorado, was drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft. He struggled outside at cornerback before he was moved to nickel in the 2020 season. He started to thrive and opened last season as a starter.

He’s still getting used to the brace.

“That’s been the most difficult part, playing football with it because it’s big and bulky,” Oliver said. “For safety purposes, it’s good. I can practice with it, and as far as I know, I won’t have to play with it and that’s fine with me.”

The Falcons don’t want to rush Oliver’s return.

“We’re bringing him along; there’s a lot of conversations,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “As he’s rehabbing, we do a lot of stuff with our performance staff and where he is along, where’s he at medically, and then we really got to assess that day to day. The ultimate goal is to get him to 100% so that he can help us win.”

Oliver has played in 50 games and has made 33 starts. He has 166 tackles, 27 pass breakups and an interception.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Jeff Francoeur will be back on Braves broadcasts this weekend
Richard Seymour to become fifth Bulldog enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
5h ago
The AJC Super 11 project: 2010s all-decade team
6h ago
Joe Hamilton eager for challenge of Georgia Tech radio analyst
38m ago
Joe Hamilton eager for challenge of Georgia Tech radio analyst
38m ago
The AJC Super 11 project: Every player selected during the 2010s
6h ago
The Latest
Falcons coordinator Dave Ragone pleased with early play of the quarterbacks
49m ago
5 things we learned at Day 3 of Falcons training camp Friday
2h ago
Falcons sticking to their rebuilding plan
6h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top