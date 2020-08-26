Injury report: Zaccheaus, Ollison and Davidson out

“Injury wise, we’ll hold a few today,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said before practice. “You may see them working on a side. OZ (wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, with an undisclosed injury), defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee strain) and running back (Qadree) Ollison (undisclosed injury). Those three will be working on the side and we’re excusing Kurt benkert for the very best of personal reasons.”