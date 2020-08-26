Injury report: Zaccheaus, Ollison and Davidson out

The Falcons will be without four players in practice on Wednesday.
“Injury wise, we’ll hold a few today,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said before practice. “You may see them working on a side. OZ (wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, with an undisclosed injury), defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee strain) and running back (Qadree) Ollison (undisclosed injury). Those three will be working on the side and we’re excusing Kurt benkert for the very best of personal reasons.”
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com