Injury report: Ridley limited, Gono out, Mack rested

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley did not have a setback as he made it through a second day of limited practice on Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.
Ridley, who had a mid-foot sprain, missed the last game against Denver before the Falcons went into their bye week.
The Falcons (3-6) are set to face the Saints (7-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Here’s the Falcons full injury report:
Thursday, Nov. 5
Full Participation
- #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
- #87 TE Jaeden Graham (knee/toe)
Limited Participation
- #18 WR Calvin Ridley (foot)
- #75 T John Wetzel (ankle)
Did Not Participate
- #51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – rest)
- #73 T Matt Gono (illness)
#Falcons WRs Calvin Ridley (top) and Christian Blake (bottom) running routes. pic.twitter.com/5CwOJv6FPN— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 19, 2020
Falcons’ next four games
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13
