Injury report: Ridley limited, Gono out, Mack rested

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) signals protections from the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)
Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 34 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley did not have a setback as he made it through a second day of limited practice on Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Ridley, who had a mid-foot sprain, missed the last game against Denver before the Falcons went into their bye week.

The Falcons (3-6) are set to face the Saints (7-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Here’s the Falcons full injury report:

Thursday, Nov. 5

Full Participation

  • #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
  • #87 TE Jaeden Graham (knee/toe)

Limited Participation

  • #18 WR Calvin Ridley (foot)
  • #75 T John Wetzel (ankle)

Did Not Participate

  • #51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – rest)
  • #73 T Matt Gono (illness)

Falcons’ next four games

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13

