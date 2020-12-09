Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen in concussion protocol

Allen has started 10 games this season. He has 19 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups. Allen played 50 of the 78 defensive snaps (64%) against the Saints. Sharrod Neasman is listed behind Allen on the depth chart, and he played 31 snaps against the Saints. Also, cornerback Isaiah Oliver spent some time at safety.

Running back Ito Smith, who also was injured and checked for a head injury in the Saints game, was participating at practice during the portion open for media viewing.