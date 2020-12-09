X

Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen in concussion protocol

120620 ATLANTA: Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen can’t hold on to what appeared to be a sure interception of New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
120620 ATLANTA: Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen can’t hold on to what appeared to be a sure interception of New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen, who was injured in the 21-16 loss to the Saints on Sunday, is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, interim coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday.

Allen has started 10 games this season. He has 19 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups. Allen played 50 of the 78 defensive snaps (64%) against the Saints. Sharrod Neasman is listed behind Allen on the depth chart, and he played 31 snaps against the Saints. Also, cornerback Isaiah Oliver spent some time at safety.

Running back Ito Smith, who also was injured and checked for a head injury in the Saints game, was participating at practice during the portion open for media viewing.

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

