Injury report: McKinley did not practice

082720 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley gets in some work on his moves with tackling dummies before the start of training camp on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley, who’s been battling a groin injury since the second game of the season, did not practice on Tuesday.

The Falcons (1-6) are set to play the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

McKinley started in the last game against the Lions, but played just five snaps in the previous four games since being injured against Dallas on Sept. 20.

McKinley played 23 of 62 defensive snaps (37%) against the Lions and had just one tackle.

Here’s the Falcons' full injury report:

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Full Participation

  • N/A

Limited Participation

  • #11 WR Julio Jones (hip)
  • #51 C Alex Mack (knee)
  • #76 T Kaleb McGary (elbow)
  • #83 WR Russell Gage (knee)

Did Not Participate

  • #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

