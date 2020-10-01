INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones, Sheffield return to practice for Falcons

Highlighted by the return of wide receiver Julio Jones and cornerback Kendall Sheffield, the Falcons had a glowing injury report Thursday.
After playing the Bears with six starters out, the Falcons (0-3) are set to face the Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lambeau Field.
It wasn’t all good news as five defensive starters, including Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Grady Jarrett (hip), did not practice.
Sheffield, who had a foot injury, has been out since the middle of August.
Also, right tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed the Bears game with a strained knee, returned to practice.
Here’s the full injury report:
Thursday, Oct. 1
· Full Participation
o #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
o #73 T Matt Gono (shoulder)
o #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
· Limited Participation
o #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
o #54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
o #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
o #83 WR Russell Gage (concussion)
o #91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow)
· Did Not Participate
o #7 K Younghoe Koo (right groin)
o #18 WR Calvin Ridley (ankle)
o #22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)
o #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
o #56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle)
o #97 DT Grady Jarrett (hip)
o #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)