INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones, Sheffield return to practice for Falcons

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie (24) in the second half Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Highlighted by the return of wide receiver Julio Jones and cornerback Kendall Sheffield, the Falcons had a glowing injury report Thursday.

After playing the Bears with six starters out, the Falcons (0-3) are set to face the Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lambeau Field.

It wasn’t all good news as five defensive starters, including Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Grady Jarrett (hip), did not practice.

Sheffield, who had a foot injury, has been out since the middle of August.

Also, right tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed the Bears game with a strained knee, returned to practice.

Here’s the full injury report:

Thursday, Oct. 1

· Full Participation

o #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)

o #73 T Matt Gono (shoulder)

o #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)

· Limited Participation

o #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

o #54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)

o #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)

o #83 WR Russell Gage (concussion)

o #91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow)

· Did Not Participate

o #7 K Younghoe Koo (right groin)

o #18 WR Calvin Ridley (ankle)

o #22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)

o #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)

o #56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle)

o #97 DT Grady Jarrett (hip)

o #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

