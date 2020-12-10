X

Injury report: Julio Jones held out of practice

120620 ATLANTA: Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones makes a first down reception against Saints cornerback P.J. Williams during the 4th quarter in a NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring injury) did not practice on Thursday.

The Falcons (4-8) are set to play the Los Angeles Chargers (3-9) at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jones played against the Saints last Sunday, but has not practiced this week. He’s been battling the hamstring injury all season.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler has missed three games and major parts of two others. He’s played in nine games and has caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns. Calvin Ridley leads the team with 59 catches for 905 yards and seven touchdowns.

Also, punter Sterling Hofrichter (hamstring) returned to practice while free safety Ricardo Allen (concussion protocol) and left guard James Carpenter (groin) were not at the open portion of practice.

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

