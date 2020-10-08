Injury report: Jones, Hawkins held out off practice

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and center Alex Mack (rest day) did not practice on Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn is holding out hope that Jones can still play on Sunday when the Falcons (0-4) host the Carolina Panthers (2-2) at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“He’s definitely making progress, but until he’s able to fully explode and do his thing, we’ll choose the best interests for him, which is the best interest for the team as well, and make sure that he’s a 100 percent ready to get rocking,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “He’s somebody that heals fast and he certainly know his body really well.”
Thursday, Oct. 8
Full Participation
- #7 K Younghoe Koo (right groin)
- #54 LB Foye Oluokun (oblique)
- #87 TE Jaeden Graham (shoulder)
Limited Participation
- #18 WR Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee)
- #22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)
- #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
- #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
- #97 DT Grady Jarrett (hip)
- #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)
Did Not Participate
- #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
- #32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)
- #51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – rest)
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
