Falcons injury report: Jones, Gurley, Fowler held out of practice

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), running back Todd Gurley (knee) and defensive end Dante Fowler were not at practice during the open portion Friday.
Tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle), who did not practice Wednesday, was back at practice.
Jones played sparingly against the Saints on Sunday, and Gurley was not used much in the second half. Fowler, who came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, did not play in the last game before the bye because of his hamstring injury. He has missed the past two games.
The Falcons returned to practice Friday after holding virtual practice Thursday after two members of the non-football staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
