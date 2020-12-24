Falcons injury report: Hennessy to start at center if Mack can’t play

Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), center Alex Mack (concussion), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) and James Carpenter (groin) did not practice for the second consecutive day. The team will hold a virtual practice Christmas Day and then a “mixture” walk-through/practice Saturday.

If Mack can’t make it out of the NFL’s concussion protocol, rookie Matt Hennessy would start at center Sunday at Kansas City.