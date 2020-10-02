X

INJURY REPORT: Grady Jarrett returned to practice

091320 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson during the first half Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who suffered a hip injury against the Bears and didn’t finish the game, was back at practice Friday.

Also, defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (ankle) were back at practice after missing Thursday’s padded practice.

Kicker Younghoe Koo, safety Keanu Neal (hamstring), safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) did not practice.

Wide receiver Julio Jones, right tackle Kaleb McGary and cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who all returned to practice Thursday, were back for a second consecutive day.

Jarrett played 44 of the 82 defensive snaps (54%) against the Bears. He was having a strong game before he left and was not on the field during the fourth-quarter collapse.

He had four tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits before suffering the injury.

He leads the team with 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits on the season.

After playing the Bears without six starters, the Falcons (0-3) are set to face the Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lambeau Field.

Here’s the full Friday injury report:

Friday, Oct. 2

  • Full Participation
  • #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
  • #73 T Matt Gono (shoulder)
  • #83 WR Russell Gage (concussion)
  • #91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow)
  • Limited Participation
  • #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
  • #18 WR Calvin Ridley (ankle, calf)
  • #54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
  • #56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle)
  • #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
  • #97 DT Grady Jarrett (hip)
  • Did Not Participate
  • #7 K Younghoe Koo (right groin)
  • #22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)
  • #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
  • #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
  • #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

