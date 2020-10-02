INJURY REPORT: Grady Jarrett returned to practice

He had four tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits before suffering the injury.

He leads the team with 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits on the season.

After playing the Bears without six starters, the Falcons (0-3) are set to face the Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lambeau Field.

Here’s the full Friday injury report:

Friday, Oct. 2

Full Participation

#20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)

#73 T Matt Gono (shoulder)

#83 WR Russell Gage (concussion)

#91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow)

Limited Participation

#11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

#18 WR Calvin Ridley (ankle, calf)

#54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)

#56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle)

#76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)

#97 DT Grady Jarrett (hip)

Did Not Participate

#7 K Younghoe Koo (right groin)

#22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)

#37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)

#90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)

#98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com