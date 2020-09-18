Injury report: Concern level low for Julio Jones’ left hamstring

“Yes, for a couple of weeks, he’s been dealing with it,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Friday. “His strength is good to go. He can play certainly with it. My concern level is low as long as his performance and strength feels right, it does, so that helps.”

Jones appeared to suffer the injury in the final scrimmage, but was not on the injury report last week. He was limited in practice along with defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (ankle) on Thursday.