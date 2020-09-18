Injury report: Concern level low for Julio Jones’ left hamstring

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been dealing with a left hamstring injury for a couple of weeks, but there is “low concern” level heading into the second game of the season, Sunday against Dallas.
“Yes, for a couple of weeks, he’s been dealing with it,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Friday. “His strength is good to go. He can play certainly with it. My concern level is low as long as his performance and strength feels right, it does, so that helps.”
Jones appeared to suffer the injury in the final scrimmage, but was not on the injury report last week. He was limited in practice along with defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (ankle) on Thursday.
Cornerback Kendall Sheffield, defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) and center Alex Mack (rest day) did not practice. Sheffield and Harris missed the opener against Seattle and are expected to be declared out of the Dallas game.
The Falcons must release their official injury report by 4 p.m. Friday.
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com