Inactives: Lions at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Lions quarterback Jared Goff (reserve/COVID-19 list) and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (foot) are the big inactives for today’s match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In addition to Sharpe, defensive lineman John Cominsky, guard Josh Andrews and quarterback Josh Rosen were inactive.

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has a non-COVID-19 related illness and was back at practice Friday, but was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who was inactive for the game against the 49ers with a stomach illness, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Tim Boyle, who played at Eastern Kentucky, will make his second career start for the Lions. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus will takeover for Sharpe in the Falcons’ starting lineup.

Boyle, 27, who’s 6-foot-4 and 233 pounds, played at Connecticut before finishing his college career at Eastern Kentucky. He was with Green Bay in 2019 and 2020. He has played in 13 games overall.

