Inactives: Falcons at Packers

Allen was playing some nickel and dime, in the five defensive back and six defensive back alignments.

Allen Bailey took over for McKinley at defensive end last week against the Bears.

Cornerback Delrick Abrams was promoted from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for cornerback A.J. Terrell on Monday.

Safety Jamal Carter and kicker Elliott Fry were also promoted from the practice squad.

Carter was promoted to add depth at safety. Carter has played in 27 NFL games over four seasons.

Fry, who will be making his NFL debut, will kick for Koo.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com