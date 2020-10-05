Inactives: Falcons at Packers

Defensive end Takk McKinley, free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow), strong safety Keanu Neal (hamstring) and kicker Younghoe Koo (groin) were declared out of the Packers' game on the official injury report Saturday.
They head up the inactive list along with running back Qadree Ollison, tackle John Wetzel and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat as the Falcons (0-3) are set to face the Green Bay Packers (3-0) at 9 p.m. Monday at Lambeau Field,.
The Packers' inactives include quarterback Jordan Love, wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive back Parry Nickerson, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, tight end Marcedes Lewis and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Wide receivers Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) are questionable, but will play.
Rookie Jaylinn Hawkins will replace Neal at strong safety.
Allen was playing some nickel and dime, in the five defensive back and six defensive back alignments.
Allen Bailey took over for McKinley at defensive end last week against the Bears.
Cornerback Delrick Abrams was promoted from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for cornerback A.J. Terrell on Monday.
Safety Jamal Carter and kicker Elliott Fry were also promoted from the practice squad.
Carter was promoted to add depth at safety. Carter has played in 27 NFL games over four seasons.
Fry, who will be making his NFL debut, will kick for Koo.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
