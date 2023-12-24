Inactives: Colts at Falcons

The Falcons placed fullback Keith Smith (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, and tight end Tucker Fisk was signed to the roster from the practice squad.

The Falcons (6-8) are set to host the Colts (8-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Also, punter Pat O’Donnell, guard Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, right tackle Kaleb McGary, tight end John Fitzpatrick, defensive end Joe Gaziano and third quarterback Logan Woodside will be inactive for the Falcons.