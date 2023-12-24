Inactives: Colts at Falcons

The Falcons placed fullback Keith Smith (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, and tight end Tucker Fisk was signed to the roster from the practice squad.

The Falcons (6-8) are set to host the Colts (8-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Also, punter Pat O’Donnell, guard Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, right tackle Kaleb McGary, tight end John Fitzpatrick, defensive end Joe Gaziano and third quarterback Logan Woodside will be inactive for the Falcons.

The Colts inactives include: wide receiver Michael Pittman, center Jack Anderson, cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, running back Zach Moss, linebacker Segun Olubi and offensive tackle Braden Smith.

O’Donnell and offensive tackle John Leglue were promoted to the game-day roster from the practice squad on Satruday.

The defense will get back outside linebacker Bud Dupree (back) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) while Storm Norton will start his third straight game for McGary (right knee).

Punter Bradley Pinion was expected to play, but missed practice this week after his wife went into labor.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) fully practiced Friday and is questionable. Pittman (concussion) went back in to the concussion protocol on Saturday.

