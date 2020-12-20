Inactives: Bucs at Falcons

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl player, will be out when the Falcons face Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jones has been battling a nagging hamstring injury all season. Also, free safety Ricardo Allen (concussion protocol), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) were declared out. Running back Qadree Ollison and offensive tackle John Wetzer were the additional inactives.
Defensive back Delrick Abrams was called up from the practice squad on Saturday.
Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary and left guard James Carpenter (groin) are active. McGary was was away for a personal family matter and did not play last week against the Chargers. Carpenter has missed the last two games.
The Bucs inactives: kicker Greg Joseph, quarterback Ryan Griffin, wide receiver Justin Watson, tight end Anthony Auclari, defensive tackle Khalil Davis.
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
