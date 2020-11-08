Inactive: Broncos at Falcons

Ridley, who suffered a mid-foot sprain against Carolina on Oct. 29, has 43 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns this season. He did not practiced last week, but was listed as questionable.

Defensive ends Dante Fowler (hamstring) and Takk McKinley (groin) were declared out for the game on Friday. The remaining inactives were defensive tackles Deadrin Senat and Marlon Davidson, running back Ito Smith and tackle John Wetzel.