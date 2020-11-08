Inactive: Broncos at Falcons

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the team’s leading receiver, was declared inactive on Sunday.
Ridley, who suffered a mid-foot sprain against Carolina on Oct. 29, has 43 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns this season. He did not practiced last week, but was listed as questionable.
Defensive ends Dante Fowler (hamstring) and Takk McKinley (groin) were declared out for the game on Friday. The remaining inactives were defensive tackles Deadrin Senat and Marlon Davidson, running back Ito Smith and tackle John Wetzel.
The Broncos inactives are quarterback Jeff Driskel, wide receiver Diontae Spencer, cornerback A.J. Bouye, cornerback Bryce Callahan .