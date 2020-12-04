Hot seat: The Falcons offensive line must step up

Right tackle Kaleb McGary is much improved in his second season in the NFL, but will will need some help with Jordan.

“Kaleb’s done a really good job on the season in general,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s been a better pass protector than he’s been in the past. He’s held up really well. He’s got a particularly tough matchup when you talk about Cam Jordan – one of the better defensive ends in our league – and he’s always going to have a tough matchup with that guy.

“It’s about him getting better and better each time he plays him and finding a way to absolutely dominate the series. He’s got to get better because you know Cam’s going to bring it. Cam’s a very confident player, and we have to have Kaleb play well.”

McGary will get some help.

“We have to help him a little bit,” Morris said. “Let’s be honest, and we’ll do that, but when it’s time to step up, we have a lot of confidence that he will.”

The Falcons likely will have to play without wide receiver Julio Jones, who played sparingly in the most recent meeting.

“All of our guys on the outside need to play well, run good routes,” Ryan said. “I’ve got to do a good job of having eye discipline, making sure that I’m where I need to be when I’m supposed to be there. Getting the ball out of my hand and not letting those guys get home.”

The Falcons like to spread the pass protection blame around.

“Then our backs, offensive line and tight ends have to do a great job when we ask those guys to pass protect,” Ryan said. “I think we’ve got a good plan.”

Falcons’ next four games

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

