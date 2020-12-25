Hot seat: The Falcons’ secondary must hold up

The Falcons’ secondary will be closer to full strength Sunday against Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who averages an NFL-leading 318.7 yards passing per game.
The unit, which ranks 31st in the league and gives up 287.7 yards per game, will be on the hot seat against the dynamic Mahomes and his fleet of wide receivers.
The Falcons are hopeful that free safety Ricardo Allen makes it through the final stages of the concussion protocol and can play Sunday.
Last week against Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Allen and starting right cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) were out. In the game, Blidi Wreh-Wilson (illness) and Isaiah Oliver (cramps) were out late when the game-winning touchdown was scored.
Both were back at practice, and Allen could provide a boost. Sharrod Neasman played well over the past two games with Allen out.
“It doesn’t really matter who plays,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “These guys present a great challenge. They’re well-coached. Coach Andy Reid and (offensive coordinator) Eric Bieniemy, those guys do a great job of getting those guys ready to go.”
The Falcons will be ready for the Chiefs’ up-tempo offense.
“They play fast,” Morris said. “They’re great with the ball in their hands. We have to be ready to deal. They have a little Georgia guy that we love, Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill, a bunch of guys, Sammy Watkins and all of those guys.”
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution