Hot seat: Falcons’ A.J. Terrell has impressive rookie start

Terrell has his first career interception against the Vikings last week.

“He just continues to grow,” Ulbrich said. “When you come into this league and you’re ask to start at corner as a rookie, it can be rough.”

The Falcons cut Desmond Trufant and then drafted Terrell with the 16th overall pick. Trufant signed with Detroit, but has been battling a hamstring injury and is not expected to play in the game, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“You have to learn in the midst of the fire and take your lumps,” Ulbrich said. “I just keep waiting for the big lump with him.”

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Terrell, the former Westlake High and Clemson standout.

“Does he give up passes?” Ulbrich said. “Yes, but everybody is going to give up passes, whether you are rookie or not. It’s the way that he just goes out there and grows every game. He’s playing exceptionally for a rookie.”

The Falcons like that Terrell has a short memory.

“When he does get a ball caught on him, a typical rookie, it would hurt and you could see it in the way they play and their approach to the next play, but he’s got a short memory,” Ulbrich said. “He’s got a veteran’s mindset from that standpoint.”

Falcons' next four games

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.