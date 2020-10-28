Hot seat: Falcons' secondary hasn’t improved with good health

As the Falcons’ secondary players have returned to good health, the play has not improved.
Things were shaky early because A.J. Terrell went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, free safety Damontae Kazee was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles, strong safety Keanu Neal has a hamstring injury and free safety Ricardo Allen missed two games.
But the Falcons are back to near full strength -– Kazee is out for the season and Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) is still on injured reserve – and the secondary play has not improved.
The Falcons rank 31st in the NFL in overall defense, giving up 425.9 yards per game, and 31st against the pass, giving up 333.4 yards per game. The Falcons rank sixth against the run at 92.4 yards per game, but part of that is because the opponents know they can get chunks of yards in the air.
The Falcons' secondary was blitzed right before halftime Oct. 11 against Carolina, which was coach Dan Quinn’s last outing. They gave up two touchdowns in the final 2:30 of the second quarter.
“In those scenarios, you just need one play to happen,” Allen said. “You just need your defense to come up with one play. When the ball goes in the air, you know what they are doing in two-minute. When you get in the two-minute defense, you know they have to go down and score.”
The Lions scored with 29 seconds left in the second quarter Sunday and drove the field with 1:04 left for the win against the Falcons.
“If we just tighten down and make one play before half, that’s a totally different game,” Allen said. “We come home with that win. It’s really just making the plays when it’s called for you to make a play.”
It’s going to be a very long season, if the secondary doesn’t start making plays.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
