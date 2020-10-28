Hot seat: Falcons' secondary hasn’t improved with good health

“In those scenarios, you just need one play to happen,” Allen said. “You just need your defense to come up with one play. When the ball goes in the air, you know what they are doing in two-minute. When you get in the two-minute defense, you know they have to go down and score.”

The Lions scored with 29 seconds left in the second quarter Sunday and drove the field with 1:04 left for the win against the Falcons.

“If we just tighten down and make one play before half, that’s a totally different game,” Allen said. “We come home with that win. It’s really just making the plays when it’s called for you to make a play.”

It’s going to be a very long season, if the secondary doesn’t start making plays.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

