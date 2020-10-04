Hot seat: Isaiah Oliver needs to step up

He’s off to another slow start. He’s been beaten deep in two games, dropped at least three potential interceptions and had a big missed tackle against the Bears in the Falcons' previous game.

“I have a lot of faith in Isaiah,” Morris said. "If Isaiah cleans some things up, he can turn this thing around anytime. He had a couple of bad plays, but he’s also had a couple good plays.

“I try to get him to look at those plays and make those plays better. The thing that Isaiah’s game is missing, we talked a bunch about this as a team, and we talked about it as a defense in particular, that we have a bunch of (missed opportunities).”

Oliver had a chance for an interception against Dallas. He had two missed interceptions against Chicago.

“You come down with those grabs, those interceptions, those moments, we’re talking three interceptions in a year, we’re talking about one of the better cornerbacks in the league,” Morris said. “Unfortunately, we are not talking that way.”

Oliver gave up a 38-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-5 against Seattle and a 38-yarder to Michael Gallup against Dallas.

“Two long-ball guys that catch balls down the field,” Morris said. “He didn’t take advantage of those opportunities.”

The Falcons are hoping that Oliver can fulfill the promise they had for him when they selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Colorado.

“So, if we can get Isaiah to take advantage of the opportunities that he’s been given, because he’s a ball-skill guy, because he has elite hands, because he can catch the ball, you’re looking a player who can turn this thing around quickly,” Morris said. “I’m really looking forward to him doing that this week.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

