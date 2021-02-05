Hot seat: Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu

Mathieu is aware of Spagnuolo’s history with Brady.

“He’s one of the greatest teachers I’ve been around,” Mathieu said. “So detailed, so informative, not only are you going to know what you’re doing, but you’re also going to know why you’re doing it.”

Mathieu enjoys the freedom he has to roam within the scheme.

“For me it doesn’t necessarily matter what role I’m playing in defense whether its man or robber for me it’s all about the guys around me,” Mathieu said. “How can I get those guys to play hard, to play better, to communicate more because I think we’re all able to do that. I think we’re all able to play fast, play with our eyes, use our instincts and really make plays on the back end.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.

Bucky’s picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

