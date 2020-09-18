Hot seat: Falcons’ secondary needs to step up

“Defensively, I thought they were extremely active,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. “They were flying all over the place. It looks like they’ve changed some from last year. We are just expecting to prepare and compare last year to Week One against Seattle.”

The Cowboys will test rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell and third-year cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who was having a strong game until he gave up a 38-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-5 against Seattle.

“If you look at the whole body of work, we have a perimeter group that we really like,” McCarthy said. “Really, it’s about giving them matchups and matchup opportunities. However Atlanta decides to matchup and play us and align, at the end of the day we’re going to run our concepts and do the things that we feel put us in position to be productive on offense.”

Whether if they are committed to stopping the run or not, the secondary has to play better in coverage.

“I think with the defense, and you may have heard me say it before, it’s something that both Isaiah, A.J., all of the corners really, is you want to stay down as long as you can when you’re to a single-receiver side because making the player have to work through the release is challenging,” Quinn said. “On that particular play where he kind of gets back and gave Metcalf a freer release than Isaiah would have liked.”

Free releases to Cooper, Gallup or Lamb, will likely have a similar result.

“So, for both A.J. and Isaiah, that’s one of the things that (they are) constantly working at, to get your groove right, get your footwork and your hands right,” Quinn said. “So, line of scrimmage play for a corner is different than line of scrimmage play for an inside guy, but the ability just to stay out as long as you can and challenge the guys at the line of scrimmage.”

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com