Hot seat: Falcons need Keanu Neal to round back into form

The old hard-hitting Neal, who’s trying to make it back after ruptured Achilles surgery, has been sorely missed. Because the team needs him so badly, he’s on the hot seat for this game.

In two games, Neal has been active, as he ranks tied for second on the team with 12 total tackles. Neal played 51 of 62 snaps against the Seattle Seahawks and then 64 of 82 snaps Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.