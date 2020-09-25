Hot seat: Falcons need Keanu Neal to round back into form

With the defense giving up yards and points at an alarming rate, the Falcons need strong safety Keanu Neal to quickly round back into form when they face the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The old hard-hitting Neal, who’s trying to make it back after ruptured Achilles surgery, has been sorely missed. Because the team needs him so badly, he’s on the hot seat for this game.
In two games, Neal has been active, as he ranks tied for second on the team with 12 total tackles. Neal played 51 of 62 snaps against the Seattle Seahawks and then 64 of 82 snaps Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Over the past two seasons, Neal had been able to appear in a total of four games. The Falcons strong safety tore his ACL in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and then tore his Achilles tendon during the third game of the 2019 season against the Indianapolis Colts.
It’s been a long road to recovery -- twice -- for Neal, who has been unable to play much actual football over the past two years. Neal spent the past year rehabbing, much as he did the year before, all to get ready for the 2020 campaign.
Neal said he’s beginning to feel like himself again.
“Throughout training camp I started to build more confidence as time went on,” Neal said. “Obviously, I’m cleared and healed and everything. But there is always that mental side of things and going out and playing through everything. Throughout training camp, day by day I built the confidence and now I feel good.”
