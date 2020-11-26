Hot Seat: Deion Jones is key to slow down Raiders

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has another difficult task.
After chasing around Saints running back Alvin Kamara last week, Jones has another major challenge in Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and will be on the hot seat for this game.
Jacobs, who played at Alabama, has rushed for 755 yards on 199 carries and has nine rushing touchdowns. He’s caught 24 passes for 158 yards.
“He’s physical,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s a violent runner. He has movement. He is what I know Jon Gruden refers to as a Joker back (which means) he can get out of the backfield and make plays. He is a dynamic football player.”
Jones is third on team with 63 tackles. He also leads the Falcons in sacks with 3.5, has seven tackles for losses and eight quarterback hits.
The Raiders are averaging 134.2 yards rushing per game, which is 7th in the league.
Falcons’ next four games
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10
