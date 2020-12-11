Hot seat: Falcons’ Marlon Davidson starting to flash

Overall, Davidson has played in six games and 108 defensive snaps (13%). The Falcons were hoping to get more out of Davidson when they selected him.

“The young man has really come out and has played with great energy,” Morris said. “He’s been able to get right into the rotation, and he’s kind of jumping right into that role that we envisioned as far as when we drafted him.”

The Falcons were hoping Davidson could back up Grady Jarrett on first and second downs and contribute to the pass rush on third downs.

“Now, he’s moving that thing where he might just be an every-down player at some point,” Morris said. “He’s showing us that, and he’s been able to do that for the last couple of weeks. We are very fired up about he’s going with his development.”

Falcons’ final four games

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

