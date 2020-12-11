Hot seat: Falcons’ Marlon Davidson starting to flash

For Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, the last quarter of the season will be important to put some good football on video.
After a slow beginning to his career, Davidson has started to show flashes that may make him worthy of the second-round draft pick the Falcons used this year. He’ll be on the hot seat against the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The Auburn product played 25 snaps (40%) against the Raiders and 18 snaps (23%) against the Saints in the past two weeks.
“He’s come out in the past two games, and he’s been productive,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “He made some really good plays against the Saints. He made some good plays the week before against (Las Vegas). He got a caused fumble that he didn’t get credit for. They overturned it.”
Davidson suffered a knee strain in training camp and had a slow start to the season. Things didn’t get better as he ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Overall, Davidson has played in six games and 108 defensive snaps (13%). The Falcons were hoping to get more out of Davidson when they selected him.
“The young man has really come out and has played with great energy,” Morris said. “He’s been able to get right into the rotation, and he’s kind of jumping right into that role that we envisioned as far as when we drafted him.”
The Falcons were hoping Davidson could back up Grady Jarrett on first and second downs and contribute to the pass rush on third downs.
“Now, he’s moving that thing where he might just be an every-down player at some point,” Morris said. “He’s showing us that, and he’s been able to do that for the last couple of weeks. We are very fired up about he’s going with his development.”
Falcons’ final four games
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution