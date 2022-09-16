Hot seat: Can Falcons’ Elijah Wilkinson, Drew Dalman slow Aaron Donald

“He’s a great player,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Probably one of the more dominant players in the last decade in this league. We have a ton of respect for him, but there’s a challenge every week. That’s what makes it fun. Our guys are excited about the challenge.”

The Falcons didn’t allow a sack and paved the path for 201 rushing yards. That ranked fourth in the NFL with a 77% pass-block win rate and seventh with a 74% run-block win rate in Week 1. The team will need an encore for the Falcons to check Donald from wrecking the entire game.

“The Rams are a very good front, very physical,” Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s going to be a good challenge. The more we can play as a unit, the more we can take from stuff. So take what we learned from the Saints game, good and bad, and try to improve upon it.”

