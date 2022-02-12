An ex-Atlanta Falcon will get a Super Bowl ring

LOS ANGELES -- Either Bengals safety Ricardo Allen or Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will get a Super Bowl ring Sunday.
Allen was the Falcons’ starting free safety in the 34-28 Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots in 2017. He played 98 of the brutally high 99 snaps in the game.
Morris was the team’s passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach during that season.
“That’s one thing that I know because I can tell you about being up 25 points in the Super Bowl,” said Allen, who is the only Bengals player with Super Bowl experience.
He played 171 defensive snaps (19%) and 109 snaps on special teams (27%) during the regular season.
Allen, who said he wants to be a coach, was slowed by injuries but was helpful to starting safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates.
“His veteran leadership has been great,” Bengals secondary coach/safeties Robert Livingston said. “I can’t speak enough about it. I told him a long time ago that he was going to do more for me than I probably ever do for him. He continues to be that way each week. He’s a true professional. He’s got great questions, great ideas. Just to spend a year with him, I feel like I’m lucky to have that opportunity.”
Since beating the Chiefs, Allen has been busy.
“They have reached out to me a lot,” Allen said. “They are asking me a lot of questions about how the Falcons lost a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. It’s just the experience that I’m able to tell them about that game. Just being able to play back through it and tell them what I believe could have helped us win.”
