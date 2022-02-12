An ex-Atlanta Falcon will get a Super Bowl ring

Allen, who said he wants to be a coach, was slowed by injuries but was helpful to starting safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates.

“His veteran leadership has been great,” Bengals secondary coach/safeties Robert Livingston said. “I can’t speak enough about it. I told him a long time ago that he was going to do more for me than I probably ever do for him. He continues to be that way each week. He’s a true professional. He’s got great questions, great ideas. Just to spend a year with him, I feel like I’m lucky to have that opportunity.”

Since beating the Chiefs, Allen has been busy.

“They have reached out to me a lot,” Allen said. “They are asking me a lot of questions about how the Falcons lost a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. It’s just the experience that I’m able to tell them about that game. Just being able to play back through it and tell them what I believe could have helped us win.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles