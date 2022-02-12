Hamburger icon
An ex-Atlanta Falcon will get a Super Bowl ring

FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris talks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Minnesota Vikings have added Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to their candidate list for head coach. According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the organization is not announcing interviews before they're completed, the Vikings have requested to meet with Morris about the vacancy created when Mike Zimmer was fired last week. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Credit: Kevork Djansezian

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES -- Either Bengals safety Ricardo Allen or Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will get a Super Bowl ring Sunday.

Allen was the Falcons’ starting free safety in the 34-28 Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots in 2017. He played 98 of the brutally high 99 snaps in the game.

Morris was the team’s passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach during that season.

“That’s one thing that I know because I can tell you about being up 25 points in the Super Bowl,” said Allen, who is the only Bengals player with Super Bowl experience.

He played 171 defensive snaps (19%) and 109 snaps on special teams (27%) during the regular season.

Allen, who said he wants to be a coach, was slowed by injuries but was helpful to starting safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates.

“His veteran leadership has been great,” Bengals secondary coach/safeties Robert Livingston said. “I can’t speak enough about it. I told him a long time ago that he was going to do more for me than I probably ever do for him. He continues to be that way each week. He’s a true professional. He’s got great questions, great ideas. Just to spend a year with him, I feel like I’m lucky to have that opportunity.”

Since beating the Chiefs, Allen has been busy.

“They have reached out to me a lot,” Allen said. “They are asking me a lot of questions about how the Falcons lost a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. It’s just the experience that I’m able to tell them about that game. Just being able to play back through it and tell them what I believe could have helped us win.”

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Featured
