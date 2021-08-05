Punter Hofrichter placed on Falcons’ reserve/injured list

Punter Sterling Hofrichter cleared waivers and was placed on the Falcons reserve/injured list from the waived/injured list, according to the NFL transaction listings for Wednesday.
Hofrichter, who was waived/injured on Tuesday, will not count against the team’s 90-player limit. Cameron Nizialek, who spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad last season, signed with the team. The Falcons also have punter Dom Maggio on the roster.
Nizialek, who played at Columbia and Georgia, won a punt-off against Colby Wadman (California-Davis) and Matt Wile (Michigan) when the three worked out for the team along with wide receiver Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State) on Monday.
Hofrichter was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Syracuse. He averaged 42.5 yards on 56 punts last season.
