Punter Hofrichter placed on Falcons’ reserve/injured list

Hofrichter, who was waived/injured on Tuesday, will not count against the team’s 90-player limit. Cameron Nizialek, who spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad last season, signed with the team. The Falcons also have punter Dom Maggio on the roster.

Nizialek, who played at Columbia and Georgia, won a punt-off against Colby Wadman (California-Davis) and Matt Wile (Michigan) when the three worked out for the team along with wide receiver Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State) on Monday.