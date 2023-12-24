Heinicke leads Falcons to impressive win over Colts

The Falcons improved to 7-8 on the season, while the Colts dropped to 8-7. The victory over the Colts was the Falcons’ second win this over a team with a winning record. They beat Houston 21-19 on Oct. 8.

The Colts were one of the hottest teams in the league. They had won five of their previous six games.

Heinicke made some pretty handoffs as the Falcons three-headed running back set led an attack that rushed 30 times for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Heinicke connected on 23 of 33 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 99.2. He directed two touchdown drives and kicker Younghoo Koo added five field goals.

Most importantly, Heinicke didn’t turn the ball over. He did pounce of a fumble shotgun snap, threw a nifty block and didn’t have an interception.

The Falcons defense also got after Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew as they had a season-high six sacks. Running back Jonathan Taylor returned after a thumb injury, but was held in check.

The previous high was five sacks against Washington on Oct. 5.

Behind some timely passing from Heinicke, the Falcons held a 13-7 lead at halftime.

The Colts scored on their opening drive when Taylor plunged into the end zone from a yard out to cap 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:06 off the clock.

The Falcons’ offense answered quickly.

Robinson broke loose for a 32-yard run, his second longest run of the season. On the next play, Heinicke found tight end Kyle Pitts in the endzone for a 24-yard touchdown. It was a five-play, 75-yard drive. Heinicke was 3 of 4 for 43 yards passing in the drive.

The action stalled and the Colts punted on their next three possessions and the Falcons. punted on two.

The Falcons got the ball with 9:36 left in the second quarter on their 14-yard line. Heinicke moved the Falcons into position for a 49-yard field goal attempt by Koo. It hit the right upright, but the Colts were offsides.

The Falcons picked up the fourth down-and-1 on a strong run by Cordarrelle Patterson. The drive eventually stalled on the Colts’ 5-yard line and Koo made a 23-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 10-7.

The Falcons forced a three-and-out and Heinicke drove the Falcons into position for a 47-yard field goal. Koo made it with :05 left on the clock for the halftime margin.

The Falcons opened the second half, with a strong drive that included Heinicke throwing a block for Robinson. His block fired up the sidelines as players were jumping around a waving towels.

After Patterson softened up the Colts’ defense with runs of 11, 6 and 6 yards, Allgeier hit the right corner and scored on a 31-yard run. Koo put the Falcons up 20-7.

The Colts answered with a Matt Gay field goal from 33 yards out to make it 20-10.

The Falcons went back on the move and took their lead into the fourth quarter. Koo made a 41-yard field goal to make it 23-10 with 14:06 left to play.

The Falcons held on a fourth down-and-5 from their 38 as safety Jessie Bates III batted up a pass intended for D.J. Montgomery. Richie Grant nearly intercepted it.

The offense returned to the field with 10:02 to play but were forced to punt. Bates intercepted Minshew with 7:57 to play to get the ball back to the offense. Koo added a 35-yard field with 5:46 to play.

Koo added a 25-yard field goal.

The Falcons are set to play the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

