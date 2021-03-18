HBCU Legacy Bowl to be held in New Orleans

“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches,” said co-founder and inductee Doug Williams. “We’re excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.”

The game provide invaluable exposure for HBCU football players and coaches. Approximately 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited to participate. Williams, who went on to an NFL career as a player an executive, starred at Grambling.