HBCU Legacy Bowl to be held in New Orleans

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason all-star game that will showcase the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will be held the Saturday after Super Bowl LVI at Yulman Stadium at Tulane in New Orleans in 2022, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.
“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches,” said co-founder and inductee Doug Williams. “We’re excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.”
The game provide invaluable exposure for HBCU football players and coaches. Approximately 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited to participate. Williams, who went on to an NFL career as a player an executive, starred at Grambling.
“HBCUs are a bridge to equality,” said James “Shack” Harris, a co-founder and inductee, who also launched his NFL career from Grambling. “We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others.”
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)
3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)
