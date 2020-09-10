Todd Gurley wants to make a difference in his return to Georgia

“Just go back to the college where everything started for me has been great.”

Gurley has entered into a strategic alliance with the University of Georgia Athletic Association to work across athletics on education, social justice and community relations through his foundation.

Gurley went to Georgia and earned All-SEC honors in 2012 and 2013.

He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams with the 10th pick in the 2015 draft. He went on to win the NFL’s rookie of the year award and was the NFL’s offensive player of the year after the 2017 season. He helped the Rams reach Super Bowl LII, which was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“To be able to have that partnership with them, be involved, playing in Georgia, I want to do stuff on and off the field,” Gurley said. “That’s why I feel like it’s difference-maker for me. Football is football. It’s going to take care of itself. But (I’m) just trying to make sure that the younger generation is taken care of, and get them educated as well.”

Gurley’s inspiration for community work came from talking to other players around the league and from NBA players.

“I feel like we motivate each other,” Gurley said. “(There’s) always a time and place to take action. To be able to do it at the University of Georgia just means so much to me. I’m super-excited and pumped to be able to have that partnership and then to be able to play right up the street in Atlanta. It’s just like putting your money where your mouth is and making things happen.”

On the field, the Falcons are hoping that Gurley can spice up their rushing attack, which averaged a paltry 85.1 yards rushing per game last season. The Falcons didn’t have a player rush for more than 100 yards in a game.

“I didn’t have 100 yards (in a game) last year, either,” Gurley said. “I don’t know why they got me, huh? But, I feel good, man.”

Gurley looks forward to opening against Seattle, a familiar foe from the NFC West. He played against them nine times and is not necessarily looking forward to seeing All-Decade linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“He’s a 99 on Madden, for Christ’s sake,” Gurley said. “He’s a great player. He’s always around the ball. Then he has his road dog right beside him in (linebacker) K.J. Wright. They bring it every single game.”

Gurley has had two 100-yard rushing games against the Seahawks and has scored 10 touchdowns in the past five meetings.

“He’s been an incredible performer,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s been a dominant factor in the Rams organization for years. Really, his overall impact. Running game, passing game and blocking. He can do everything.”

Gurley has a chronic left knee injury that must be managed.

“I feel good,” Gurley said. “I can’t complain. Had a great plan like I’ve always had over the last couple of years to be able to just have some off-days and then also be able to get practice in. I’m feeling good.”

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been impressed with Gurley’s work.

“T.G. looks great,” Jones said. “He looks amazing. He always had it, I felt like. Just putting it together, and he knows what he needs to do, to be at his best when it’s time to go. He only knows that. But as far as what I’ve seen out here at practice, he looks amazing. In the scrimmages, he looked amazing.”

Jones looks forward to blocking for Gurley.

“He’s going to do his thing in the run game,” Jones said. “I’m going to do my thing in the passing game. For him to do his thing in the run game, I have to go out there and block. For us to do our things in the passing game, he has to sit in there and take care of protection.”

Quarterback Matt Ryan also is a Gurley supporter.

“It’s just the energy level that you feel from him,” Ryan said. “When it’s time to go, the great players that I’ve been around in my career have had that ability to do it. You see it. You can feel. He’s gives off that kind of vibe when you are around him.”

Now, with his off-field program underway, Gurley is ready to take care of his on-field duties.

“I honestly didn’t think we’d get to this point, but we’re here,” Gurley said.

Once a critic in the offseason, Gurley was pleased with the COVID-19 testing and the protocols.

“I’m excited,” Gurley said. “It’s going to be fun. Obviously, it’s going to be different. What’s life if you haven’t had a change-up here and there. I think everybody is excited.”

