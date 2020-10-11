Gurley: ‘It would be easy to check out right now’

On how to turn the season around: “Everybody has to point at themselves. Everybody has to look at the film. Everybody has to look in the mirror. Is it effort? We know you got the ability. We all have the ability. We would not be sitting up here on one of 32 teams. Get it fixed. We need to get it fixed fast. We will. Everybody in the locker room is still my guys. Defense, special teams, offense. It is easy for everything to be all jolly when we are winning, but we got to figure out who is ready to ride. We have to be ready to put those pads on each week whether you come out with a loss or you come out with a win. You have to have that mindset. Winners never quit. You can lose a hundred times. But the 101st time, that win might feel like the Super Bowl. Just going to keep going. Hopefully next week I talk to you all and we have a win and I have a smile on my face, some more enthusiasm. But as of right now, we just got to get it together.”

ALEX MACK, CENTER

On what the locker room was like after the game: “It is tough. This is a game where if we played a little bit better in one or two areas we could have had a win. We really want that win. It is hard to win in the National Football League. Every team is really good. The margin of error is just real slim. We need to play better. There is no other answer than more plays need to be made.”

On how the little errors keep going against the Falcons: “It is so hard to win games. It takes two or three plays a game that swing one way or another. You never know when that is happening, so you just really have to be on the ball and on things to take every little advantage. Because it is so hard to win.”

On the frustration of scoring three points in two late red zone trips: “It is tough. That is one of those areas where you need to perform better. We need to be able to get points. You want to get touchdowns. It is just tough. It is one of those things where you can make an adjustment or play a little bit better. You need to play better earlier in the game. I think the first half we could do better as an offensive line protecting to get more production on that two-minute drive. I think we gave up too much pressure. We need to play better. We need to be productive there, get points, and keep them from getting the ball. That was a big swing. I think we recovered well in the second half. When it is a tight game like that you cannot do that.”

On how to keep the team believing: “I think the guys on this team and in the locker room are really prideful, so there is no question that everyone is working hard. There is no doubt that everyone is showing up ready to work. We just need to focus in and make sure that work is productive. Show up tomorrow and put the nose to the grindstone. Look in and see what you can fix and where you can work and get better. Really focus in on those details. We have a bunch of guys who are really motivated, work hard with great attitudes and we just need to keep focused and keep at it. This thing will turn.”

DEION JONES, LINEBACKER

On mood of the locker room after the game: “You know, we definitely didn’t get what we wanted. Guys are upset, but back to work this week. We all have a positive mindset about getting back to work and figuring it all out. We’ll see what recipe works. We got a lot of good stuff on film, we just got to keep stacking them.”

On whether he feels compelled to speak up as a leader on defense: “I’m not really that type of guy, but I definitely chop it up with my guys and tell them how I feel and stuff like that.”

On what it was like for Matt Ryan to step up and take responsibility for this game: “That’s him being a leader. That’s the type of guy Matt [Ryan] is. Just get back to work and get to it.”

On how hard it is to find consistency while rotating so many players because of injuries: “It’s always the next man up. We just got to make sure those guys are ready for their situations when they come in and make sure we’re all on the same page before the ball snaps.”

On how it is to continually have Coach Quinn’s back: “It’s easy. I got him all day, every day. He comes and fights for us every day, so we come to fight for him every day.”

On what keeps the team checked into the season: “We have a bond. Like we really take the brotherhood thing seriously. We’re just some competitors. I mean, the results are not what we want now, but we just keep fighting and keep scratching for wins.”

On whether it’s on the defense to do better despite the adversity: “It really takes all three phases. We all have to pitch in together, we all have to put our best foot forward and keep pushing. We’re all going to win together.”

A.J. TERRELL, CORNERBACK

On the mood after the game: “Got to get better. Got to finish. We did not get the job done. We got to get back to the lab and get our first victory.”

On the frustration of the start of the season: “I feel like we are beating ourselves. We got to come out there and translate what we have been going through in practice and take it to the field so game days can be easier.”

On spending time on the Reserve/Covid list: “It was just a minor setback. Took the days that came with it and got better. Just worked on my body. Stayed in tune with what the team was doing. I was able to play today, so that is a good thing.”

On the source of the team’s defensive struggles: “Execution and we need to make the plays that come to us to get off the field. Those are the main two things that get us off the field.”