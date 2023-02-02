X
Grayson High grad Chase Brice ready to sling it in the East-West Shrine Bowl

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS — Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice, who led Grayson High to the 2016 GHSA Class 7A championship, is set to play quarterback for the West team in the East-West Shrine Bowl, which is set for 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

Brice, a four-star recruit who went 40-7 in high school, started his career at Clemson. He transferred to Duke and then finished at Appalachian State, where he posted an upset over Texas A&M of the SEC and nearly beat North Carolina of the ACC.

“I had a great three years at Clemson,” Brice told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “I graduated, and I enjoyed my time there. It was amazing. … Made some great friends at Duke as well.”

He played the 2020 season at Duke.

“It was during COVID, so it was a little bit stressful of a year,” Brice said. “All in all, I’m grateful for that time as well. It made me a better quarterback, a better person.”

Brice tossed 27 touchdown passes in 2021 and 2022 for Appalachian State, which plays in the Sun Belt conference.

“Just finished off strong these past two seasons, knocking off a team like A&M,” Brice said. “Going to the wire versus UNC. Having a 10-win season in 2021. A lot of brotherhood, a lot of friendships that I’m very grateful for.”

Brice has been working with the Patriots’ staff in preparing for the game.

“The main thing was understanding the offense,” Brice said. “The install in three days or four days of practice. Pretty big installs, a lot of verbiage, different routes here and there. I now know that I can understand something in a quick time period.”

The Patriots apparently put in an extensive playbook for the college football all-star game.

“It was a big, but they wanted to see how much we can retain and remember,” Brice said. “I think the quarterbacks and the players on the team did a pretty good job.”

Here are the players from Georgia high schools who are set to play in the game:

West team

QB Chase Brice, Appalachian State, Grayson

EDGE Brenton Cox, Florida, Stockbridge

SAF Trey Dean, Florida, Dutchtown

LB Shaka Heyward, Duke, Mill Creek

EDGE Truman Jones, Harvard, Westminster

IDL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga, Valdosta

RB Charles McClelland, Cincinnati, Clinch County

CB Terell Smith, Minnesota, South Gwinnett

LB Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, Thomasville

East team

EDGE Robert Beal, Georgia, Peachtree Ridge

WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas, Cedar Grove

WR Kearis Jackson, Georgia, Peach County

OL Trevor Reid, Louisville, Spalding

