Grady Jarrett: ‘I’m thankful for every moment’

On how the defense is coming together: “The more repetition, the better it gets. We are going to have a lot of multiple looks. Wherever he wants to put the guys where he feels it’s going to be most effective. Guys are willing to learn and … there is no excuse for not knowing multiple positions and whether it’s in the front end or back end so that we can put the best group of guys out there together to have a successful defense.”

On liking the Georgia heat: “Without a doubt. Whether you like it or not, I’m going to be in it. You know what I’m saying. You’re going to be in it. The fortunate thing is about being here in Georgia is that you get all four seasons. People come here and think it’s just hot all of the time. When it gets to November, December, hopefully we can play into February, and it’s going to be freezing. We get all of the seasons here with the Falcons, and I’m just embracing it, how it comes.”

On if the heat helps: “Without a doubt. It’s going to be rare when the heat is going to be as intense as this. In some places (it will). But at the end of the day, no matter what the climate is, you have to go out there and play the game. It’s cool. We can cut it however we want to cut it, but on game day, you have to be ready to play.”

On not playing in the exhibition games: “Having an (exhibition) season back has definitely been good for all of the teams across the league. You get to see some guys who want to have an opportunity to play more and see what they can do out there on game day. It’s different when you are on the practice field to the game field. It’s been good being in a supportive role or whatever it may be. As far as finishing up the (exhibition) season, it is whatever Coach feel is best is what we are going to do for everybody. I’m excited to get things going whether it’s this weekend or when we play (the season opener Sept. 12). I’m excited to have football back. To have fans in the stadium. Going on my seventh year with the team, I’m thankful for every moment.”

On if his body is ready for the season: “Oh yeah, absolutely. I’m ready to go whenever. I can show up ready to go. (There’s no) shape like being in football shape. So, obviously through the weeks of training camp beating your body up, pushing it to points that you have to go through every year to get acclimated and be season-ready, but I feel good, ready to go. Healthy and ready to take it however it goes.”

On Dante Fowler’s progression and if they can become a dangerous tandem: “Without a doubt. It’s been good being out there with Dante. It’s our second year playing together and just watching him grow as a player, day in and day out. Him, along with all the other guys across the defensive line, we want to put rushes together, packages together where we all can have some success and basically work off each other. We all need each other to have success. So everybody playing at a high level is going to be very key.”

On working with new defensive coordinator Dean Pees: “I enjoy playing the game. Fortunate to work under coach Pees. Whatever he asks me to do, I’m going to do it at 110%. Wherever they need me, I always try to show up. At the base of everything, whenever I get the opportunity to play football, I’m happy. I’m going to go out there and compete. This falls right in line with that. I’m going to be who I am and do what I do. At the core of that, that’s doing what they need me to do.”

On if he would have benefited from NIL during his time at Clemson: “I don’t know. At the end of the day, I’m making money at this level like I planned. (laughs). I’m excited to be where I’m at. I’m actually happy for the kids in college to be able have the opportunity to make bread. I’m seeing all of the Clemson guys. … Everybody is eating Bojangles (chicken) now. (laughs). So, shout-out to them. It’s good to see the young high school guys, college guys have the (opportunity) to make some money. It’s always good to see growth.”

