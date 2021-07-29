Gono, Senat to miss all of Falcons training camp

Gono signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College following the 2018 NFL draft.

The new Falcons regime has not addressed whether Gono was retained to compete for the starting right tackle position or the left guard position or remain the backup swing tackle behind left Jake Matthews and right tackle Kaleb McGary.

“He’ll get evaluated further here soon, and we’ll know more then,” Smith said. “But there is a chance, and that’s why you put somebody like that on PUP.”

Senat, who was taken in the third round of the 2018 draft, has been a reserve playing in 15 games as a rookie, the two games in 2019 and five games in 2020.

“You won’t see Senat in camp,” Smith said. “He’s recovering from an upper-body injury.”

Caption Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Deadrin Senat is shown next to his Dodge Charger after arriving for NFL football training camp in Flowery Branch, Ga., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

