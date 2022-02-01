Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia running back James Cook pulls out of Senior Bowl

Georgia football-2022 roster tracker-live updates-transfer portal-2022 NFL Draft-coaching changes

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

caption arrowCaption
011022 Indianapolis: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett reacts as running back James Cook makes a long run during the 4th quarter in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`Georgi

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback James Cook, with a chance to improve his draft status, unexpectedly pulled out of the Senior Bowl on Monday, according to Mike Griffith of DawgNation.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Cook, was listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, is considered a top 75 prospect -- a second-day pick -- by ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid. He had a chance to move up in the draft with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

Several NFL teams wanted to see the former Georgia running back in person. He now could slip in the draft.

Also, Georgia linebacker Quay Walker will not participate during the Senior Bowl because of injury.

The Bulldogs now have six players participating in the Senior Bowl, which begins its practices Tuesday.

The game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: NFL Network).

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tom Brady announces his retirement after 22 NFL seasons
2h ago
Falcons name new running backs coach
15h ago
Tom Brady in NFL playoffs spotlight again and he isn’t even playing
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top