Georgia running back James Cook pulls out of Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback James Cook, with a chance to improve his draft status, unexpectedly pulled out of the Senior Bowl on Monday, according to Mike Griffith of DawgNation.
Cook, was listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, is considered a top 75 prospect -- a second-day pick -- by ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid. He had a chance to move up in the draft with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.
Several NFL teams wanted to see the former Georgia running back in person. He now could slip in the draft.
Also, Georgia linebacker Quay Walker will not participate during the Senior Bowl because of injury.
The Bulldogs now have six players participating in the Senior Bowl, which begins its practices Tuesday.
The game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: NFL Network).
