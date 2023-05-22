Four to serve Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowships with the Falcons

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program is used by NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to give coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and earn full-time NFL coaching positions.

The Falcons have six assistant coaches on the staff that have participated in the program in linebackers coach Frank Bush, special projects/defense coach Mario Jeberaeel, running backs coach Mike Pitre, offensive assistant Steven King, assistant wide receivers coach Nick Perry and special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.