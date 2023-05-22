X

Four to serve Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowships with the Falcons

Credit: Photo: Yosef Fares / Twitter

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Jimmy Beal, Yosef Fares, B.J. Johnson and Kevin Whitley will serve Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowships with the Falcons leading up to the 2023 season.

Beal was recently named the running backs coach at San Diego State.

Fares is the head coach at Justin Garza High School in Fresno, Calif.

Johnson serves as the wide receivers coach at Georgia Southern.

Whitley is Georgia Southern’s assistant head coach/cornerbacks.

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program is used by NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to give coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and earn full-time NFL coaching positions.

The Falcons have six assistant coaches on the staff that have participated in the program in linebackers coach Frank Bush, special projects/defense coach Mario Jeberaeel, running backs coach Mike Pitre, offensive assistant Steven King, assistant wide receivers coach Nick Perry and special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

