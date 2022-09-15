Rams’ Sean McVay endorses Thomas Brown as future NFL head coach

FLOWERY BRANCH — Rams assistant head coach/tight ends Thomas Brown, of Tucker, was interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching job before they hired Mike McDaniel last offseason.
Brown, who played at Georgia and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Falcons, coached 10 years at the college level. He joined the Rams in 2020.
It’s just a matter of time before he lands an NFL head coaching job, according to Rams coach Sean McVay.
“No doubt about it,” McVay said. “He’s got my full endorsement. He’s a stud. While I’m fortunate enough to work with him, we’ll go ahead and maximize it.”
McVay, who played at Marist, knew of Brown before hiring him.
“Just going back to when he was a top recruit in the country at Tucker,” McVay said. “I could just see the way that this guy carried himself. This guy was different.”
A horse-collar tackle which led to a knee injury in an exhibition game cost Brown his rookie season with the Falcons. He was cut before the 2009 season and spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad.
In 2011, Brown got into coaching as the strength and conditioning coach at Georgia. He had stops at Tennessee-Chattanooga (running backs, 2012), Marshall (running backs, 2013), Wisconsin (running backs, 2014), Georgia (running backs, 2015), Miami (offensive coordinator/running backs 2015-18) and South Carolina (running backs, 2019).
“Then we got to know each other a little bit when we got into coaching,” McVay said. “Ultimate competitor. You talk about a man’s man. A guy that has a great command in any situation. Incredibly secure in himself to be able to have comfortable conversations that a lot of people can feel uncomfortable in.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com