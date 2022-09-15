Rams’ Sean McVay endorses Thomas Brown as future NFL head coach

“Just going back to when he was a top recruit in the country at Tucker,” McVay said. “I could just see the way that this guy carried himself. This guy was different.”

A horse-collar tackle which led to a knee injury in an exhibition game cost Brown his rookie season with the Falcons. He was cut before the 2009 season and spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad.

In 2011, Brown got into coaching as the strength and conditioning coach at Georgia. He had stops at Tennessee-Chattanooga (running backs, 2012), Marshall (running backs, 2013), Wisconsin (running backs, 2014), Georgia (running backs, 2015), Miami (offensive coordinator/running backs 2015-18) and South Carolina (running backs, 2019).

“Then we got to know each other a little bit when we got into coaching,” McVay said. “Ultimate competitor. You talk about a man’s man. A guy that has a great command in any situation. Incredibly secure in himself to be able to have comfortable conversations that a lot of people can feel uncomfortable in.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.