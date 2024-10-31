Former Falcons coach Dan Reeves named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The committee will discuss the semifinalists at length when it meets virtually Nov. 19 to select one finalist for the full selection committee to consider for possible election with the new class of enshrinees.

Reeves, who died in January 2022, was head coach of the Falcons from 1997 to 2003. He was also head coach of the Denver Broncos (1982-1992) and New York Giants (1993-96).

Reeves had an overall coaching record of 201-174-2 with four conference championships in 23 seasons. He also was named the Associated Press’ coach of the year twice.

Reeves appeared in nine Super Bowls as a player (Cowboys), assistant coach (Cowboys), or head coach (Broncos, Falcons). He won two of them: Super Bowl VI as a player and XII as an assistant coach, both with the Cowboys.

In his second season with the Falcons, behind quarterback Chris Chandler, running back Jamal Anderson, defensive end Chuck Smith, linebacker Jessie Tuggle and the rest of the “Dirty Birds,” the team went to the Super Bowl.

With Reeves recovering from quadruple-bypass heart surgery along the way.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in New Orleans in February and enshrined in August in Canton, Ohio.

Here’s are the brief bios on the nine semifinalists:

Arnsparger: Longtime defensive coordinator. Won two Super Bowl titles with Miami Dolphins and appeared in two other Super Bowls (Miami and San Diego). Also head coach of New York Giants.

Coughlin: Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach (XLII, XLVI) with the New York Giants. Also first head coach of the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars, taking team to two AFC Championship games. Overall NFL record of 182-157 in 20 seasons.

Holmgren: Head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 1992-98 and the Seattle Seahawks from 1999-2008. Overall record of 174-122 includes victory in Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers and an NFC crown in Seattle.

Knox: NFL Coach of the Year in 1973, 1980 and 1984. Posted 186-147-1 record during 22 NFL regular seasons as head coach of the Rams, Bills and Seahawks.

Schottenheimer: Head coach of the Cleveland Browns (1984-88), Kansas City Chiefs (1989-98), Washington (2001) and the San Diego Chargers (2002-06). Overall NFL coaching record of 205-139-1 in 21 seasons.

Seifert: Two-time Super Bowl champion head coach with the San Francisco 49ers. Coached 11 years with 49ers and Carolina Panthers. Career regular-season record of 114-62.

Shanahan: Head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders (1988-89), Denver Broncos (1995-2008) and Washington (2010-13). Two Super Bowl titles in his 20 seasons with an overall record of 178-144.

Shaughnessy: Head coach of the Los Angeles Rams from 1948-49 and longtime assistant coach for Washington from 1944-47 and Chicago Bears from 1951-62.