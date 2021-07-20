Former Falcons assistant Knapp in critical condition after accident

Knapp’s agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed the news to Mike Klis on Denver television’s 9NEWS. Knapp was struck by a car in California.

Knapp has coached in the NFL for 23 seasons with seven different teams, including two stints with the Falcons. He served as offensive coordinator from 2004-06 and quarterbacks coach from 2018-20. He helped the Falcons get to the NFC title game with Michael Vick at quarterback after the 2004 regular season.