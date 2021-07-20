ajc logo
Former Falcons assistant Knapp in critical condition after accident

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp looks on as Matt Ryan throws a pass during team practice on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp looks on as Matt Ryan throws a pass during team practice on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Former Falcons offensive coordinator Greg Knapp has been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering injuries in a bicycle accident over the weekend.

Knapp’s agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed the news to Mike Klis on Denver television’s 9NEWS. Knapp was struck by a car in California.

Knapp has coached in the NFL for 23 seasons with seven different teams, including two stints with the Falcons. He served as offensive coordinator from 2004-06 and quarterbacks coach from 2018-20. He helped the Falcons get to the NFC title game with Michael Vick at quarterback after the 2004 regular season.

Knapp is currently the passing game specialist for the Jets. He has also worked for the Broncos, 49ers, Raiders, Seahawks and Texans.

Knapp was one of seven Falcons assistants not retained with the hire of new head coach Arthur Smith before he joined the Jets.

