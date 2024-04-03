Atlanta Falcons

For third consecutive offseason, Falcons sign defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

New defensive line coach Jay Rodgers was his position coach from 2015-19
FILE - Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman breaks through the Carolina Panthers offensive line during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by signing former Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman breaks through the Carolina Panthers offensive line during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by signing former Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)
By
15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — For the third consecutive offseason, the Falcons signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman on Tuesday.

Goldman, 32, failed to follow through with plans to play with the Falcons in 2022 and 2023.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Goldman was placed on the exempt/left squad list July 29, when then-coach Arthur Smith said the veteran defensive tackle was ending his comeback attempt for personal reasons. Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons before the 2022 season and retired without playing a game.

Goldman, who’s 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, was a 2015 second-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears out of Florida State. He has 13 sacks, two fumble recoveries and 175 tackles over his career. He has played in 81 NFL games and made 73 starts.

New Falcons defensive line coach Jay Rodgers was Goldman’s position coach with the Bears from 2015-19.

The Falcons started their voluntary offseason program under new coach Raheem Morris on Tuesday.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

King Family to lay wreath in Atlanta marking 56 years since MLK’s death58m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Medical marijuana helps Georgians with pain, but not all can afford it

Credit: John Spink

Cleanup continues after EF-2 tornado confirmed in Rockdale
16m ago

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know
2h ago

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves-White Sox postponed Wednesday because of rain and snow
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cover 9@9: Important year for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at Mike Tomlin, Raheem Morris’ relationship
Falcons release backup defensive lineman
Featured

Credit: Tyson Horne

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
Listen: Mayors of Columbus and Sandy Springs on Politically Georgia from the AJC
34m ago
Get acquainted with Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang of Beard-nominated Talat Market
2h ago