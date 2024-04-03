For third consecutive offseason, Falcons sign defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

FLOWERY BRANCH — For the third consecutive offseason, the Falcons signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman on Tuesday.
Goldman, 32, failed to follow through with plans to play with the Falcons in 2022 and 2023.
Goldman was placed on the exempt/left squad list July 29, when then-coach Arthur Smith said the veteran defensive tackle was ending his comeback attempt for personal reasons. Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons before the 2022 season and retired without playing a game.
Goldman, who’s 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, was a 2015 second-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears out of Florida State. He has 13 sacks, two fumble recoveries and 175 tackles over his career. He has played in 81 NFL games and made 73 starts.
New Falcons defensive line coach Jay Rodgers was Goldman’s position coach with the Bears from 2015-19.
The Falcons started their voluntary offseason program under new coach Raheem Morris on Tuesday.
