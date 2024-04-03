For third consecutive offseason, Falcons sign defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

FLOWERY BRANCH — For the third consecutive offseason, the Falcons signed defensive tackle Eddie Goldman on Tuesday.

Goldman, 32, failed to follow through with plans to play with the Falcons in 2022 and 2023.

Goldman was placed on the exempt/left squad list July 29, when then-coach Arthur Smith said the veteran defensive tackle was ending his comeback attempt for personal reasons. Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons before the 2022 season and retired without playing a game.