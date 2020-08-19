Five observations from Falcons’ Wednesday practice

Ksiezarczyk’s MRI was clean, and he is shooting to return to practice by Saturday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ksiezarczyk, an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, was playing right tackle with the second-team offense. He’s 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. He started two years at left tackle in college.

He did not practice on Wednesday.

3. Mack, Gurley back: Center Alex Mack and running back Todd Gurley were back at practice after a scheduled day of rest on Tuesday.

4. Left guard update: The Falcons are rotating through players during the left guard competition. James Carpenter and rookie Matt Hennessy had action with the first time.

5. Harris getting a look: Quinn said the next two weeks were important for defensive end Charles Harris. He lined up and played some defensive end with the first-team defense alongside defensive tackle Grady Jarrett , Tyeler Davidson and defensive end Dante Fowler.

