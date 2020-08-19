Five observations from Falcons’ Wednesday practice

The Falcons went through a brisk no-padded practice for about an hour and 50 minutes on Wednesday.
The offense wore black jerseys and the defense wore white:
Here are five observations from the session:
1. Brown out: Falcons guard Jamon Brown suffered an injury on Tuesday and was placed in the concussion protocol, coach Dan Quinn said before practice.
2. Rookie misses practice: Falcons rookie offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk went down on the last play of practice Tuesday and needed attention from the trainers before being carted off the field.
Ksiezarczyk’s MRI was clean, and he is shooting to return to practice by Saturday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Ksiezarczyk, an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, was playing right tackle with the second-team offense. He’s 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. He started two years at left tackle in college.
He did not practice on Wednesday.
3. Mack, Gurley back: Center Alex Mack and running back Todd Gurley were back at practice after a scheduled day of rest on Tuesday.
4. Left guard update: The Falcons are rotating through players during the left guard competition. James Carpenter and rookie Matt Hennessy had action with the first time.
5. Harris getting a look: Quinn said the next two weeks were important for defensive end Charles Harris. He lined up and played some defensive end with the first-team defense alongside defensive tackle Grady Jarrett , Tyeler Davidson and defensive end Dante Fowler.
